Court: Inspectors took undue advantage of their post

IN THE detailed order rejecting bail to two state police inspectors booked in an extortion case, a special court has said that there is prima facie evidence that they took undue advantage of their post in collecting extortion money.

The court had earlier this month rejected the bail pleas of inspectors Nandkumar Gopale and Asha Korke, arrested by the CID. In its detailed order made available on Friday, a sessions court said as police personnel they are expected to act as per law. “However, apparently the applicants, as the material reveals, are involved in collecting the extortion money by taking undue advantage of their post, when the expectation is that they ought to protect the people, apprehend the guilty and prevent the crime,” the court said. It added that while the two had sought parity with two other co-accused who were granted bail in the same case, the court said that those two are civilians and hence cannot be looked at with the same view as Gopale and Korke.

On a complaint filed by a Bhayander-based businessman, the police had arrested Gopale and Korke last month claiming that they had been involved in collection of Rs 50 lakh from the complainant. The two, while arguing for bail, had also claimed that the other accused in the case, former city police chief Param Bir Singh, has been granted protection by the Supreme Court. The court said that it is interim protection. It also did not agree with the contention of the two that other co-accused are yet to be arrested.