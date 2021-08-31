76 interceptor vehicles for Maharashtra transport dept

Seventy-six high tech interceptor vehicles equipped with speeds guns, breathalysers, and tint meters will be added into the flying squad of transport department on Tuesday. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will inspect the vehicles on Tuesday at MMRDA Ground and hand over the keys of the vehicles to the department. The vehicles have been procured under the Road Safety Funds at the cost of Rs 13.68 crore.

Officials said there are 92 flying squads in the state for the implementation of Motor Vehicles Act. However, most vehicles in these squads have become old.

“Earlier, everything had to be done manually. With these modern vehicles, we will able to catch violators easily and efficiently. For example, laser speed guns will automatically detect speeding, identify the errant vehicles and dispatch e-challans,” said an official.