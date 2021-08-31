scorecardresearch
Monday, August 30, 2021
76 interceptor vehicles for Maharashtra transport dept

Officials said there are 92 flying squads in the state for the implementation of Motor Vehicles Act. However, most vehicles in these squads have become old.

Written by Vallabh Ozarkar | Mumbai |
August 31, 2021 1:02:07 am
Maharashtra transport department, Motor Vehicles Act, Uddhav Thackeray, maharashtra cm, mmrda, breathalyser, tint meters, indian express, indian express news, mumbai newsChief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will inspect the vehicles on Tuesday at MMRDA Ground and hand over the keys of the vehicles to the department. (File)

Seventy-six high tech interceptor vehicles equipped with speeds guns, breathalysers, and tint meters will be added into the flying squad of transport department on Tuesday. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will inspect the vehicles on Tuesday at MMRDA Ground and hand over the keys of the vehicles to the department. The vehicles have been procured under the Road Safety Funds at the cost of Rs 13.68 crore.

“Earlier, everything had to be done manually. With these modern vehicles, we will able to catch violators easily and efficiently. For example, laser speed guns will automatically detect speeding, identify the errant vehicles and dispatch e-challans,” said an official.

