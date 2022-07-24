75th I-Day: Panvel civic body invites tenders from event firms for year-long celebration

While most civic bodies and various departments have begun preparing for celebration of the 75th year of Indian Independence on directions of the Centre, the Panvel Municipal Corporation has invited tender bids from event management agencies for the celebrations. A satellite town of Mumbai, Panvel is located in Raigad district.

The advertisement inviting tenders appeared in various city newspapers on Friday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Panvel Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said, “Our corporation barely has 35 officers and most of our staff is contractual. Our corporation was formed in 2016. We are relatively new and don’t have any experience in holding such celebrations. We also don’t want to be seen to be lagging behind (other civic bodies). Hence, we have sought tenders from event management agencies.”

He added since the civic body is short-staffed, committing them for the preparatory work for the celebrations might impair them from discharging their other civic duties.