745 flyers quarantined in last two days: BMC

THE BMC has quarantined 745 flyers in Mumbai since the state government enforced new rules for travellers coming in from UK, Europe, South Africa and Middle East.

According to guidelines issued by the civic body on Monday, instead of undergoing a test at the airport, asymptomatic passengers will have to undergo RT-PCR test between the fifth and seventh day of institutional quarantine in their hotel at their own cost. Passengers with a negative test report will be discharged to observe mandatory home quarantine for seven days. Symptomatic passengers will be moved to Seven Hills hospital in Andheri.

Officials said five flights from UK arrived in the city till Tuesday midnight, in which 1,688 travellers landed at Mumbai International Airport between Monday and Tuesday night. Of them, 1,347 were flying in from UK and other European countries.

As many as 602 passengers, residing out of the state and carrying negative RT-PCR reports not older than 72 hours since landing at the airport, were allowed to travel to their respective states. The BMC, on Tuesday, said the state representative was informed about them. According to a BMC circular for transit passengers arriving from UK, “If transit passengers don’t have negative RT-PCR report, the passenger shall undergo the test at the airport. Only after negative test report, transit passenger will be allowed to proceed to the final destination.”

Two passengers were exempt from mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine. According to the circular dated December 22, “International passengers under exceptional circumstances, women in advanced stage of pregnancy, death in immediate family, would be considered for exemption from mandatory institutional quarantine.” The nodal officer of the BMC can decide on such exemption after verification of relevant documents.

The BMC also said 339 passengers, who had arrived from non-European countries, were in home quarantine.

The BMC also appealed to people, who had travelled from UK on or after November 25, to contact the BMC wardroom. “To clear any doubt, travellers who have returned from UK in the last one month should get tested,” read a statement by the BMC. The civic body has also asked travellers to get a preliminary health check-up done.

