7,429 active Covid cases in Mumbai: Mask up, health minister tells residents

As the active Covid-19 count in Maharashtra stood at 7,429 on Monday, state health minister advised the citizens to wear masks to avoid any possible contraction of infection. A day after recording 1,494 cases on Sunday, the daily caseload dropped to 1,036 on Monday. This has been attributed to the plunge in testing in the weekend from 25,994 to 15,988 in the last 48 hours.

Following a cabinet meeting, Tope said that testing will be increased, which currently stands at 25,000. He also clarified that as the rate of hospitalisation is below 1 per cent, the state has no plans to impose restrictions.

“We have discussed masking implementations but it will not be made mandatory so people will not be penalised like before. But it is advised to wear masks in crowded places and while travelling for their own safety and their loved ones,” he said.

When asked about the five-fold surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, Tope claimed that the BA.4 and BA.5–the new variants of Omicron, which are considered more transmissible as the reason behind the surge.

He also emphasised on getting the precautionary dosage also as called third dose. “Many of the beneficiaries have taken the vaccines nine months prior so, it is advisable to get the third dose. As it is choice-based, people can’t be forced but it will be for their own precaution,” he added.

The Indian Express had reported on June 3 that out of the 36 districts in the state, 11 haven’t administered a single dose in the age group between 18-59 years in Maharashtra.

To address the issue, Soumitra Ghosh from School of Health Systems Studies, TISS voiced to make the precautionary dosages free for patients with severe comorbidities, which would encourage them in getting vaccinated. “If we are heading towards a possible fourth wave, then it is essential that on priority the state administers the third dose to the vulnerable communities. For this, the state should make the dose free of cost for this group,” Ghosh said.