73rd Independence Day celebrations: Shanmukhananda Sabha honours eight war widows, Army Captain

On the occasion of the country’s 73rd Independence Day, eight war widows and an Army Captain were honoured by the Shanmukhananda Sabha with the Shanmukha Shaurya Ratna award at an event on Thursday. The programme, jointly held by the Indian Army, kicked off with the Indian flag being hoisted by Brigadier Pravin Shinde and students of the sabha’s Sangeeta Vidyalaya singing the national anthem.

Advertising

Speaking at the event, Dr V Shankar, president of Shanmukhananda Sabha, said, “We have been celebrating Independence Day and Republic Day over the years more in the ritualistic sense and the actual spirit of freedom has long been forgotten. We must not forget the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters of this country and the fact that they did not just fight for freedom from colonial rule but for freedom from fear, favour and want that the citizens faced. It is unfortunate that that is something we haven’t been able to overcome even today.”

Saluting the armed forces, Dr Shankar added, “The defence forces fight on the border not for the hatred of what’s in front of them but for the love of what’s behind them. Today, we would like to pay tributes to all those who put themselves in the line of fire so that we go back home and get sound sleep.”

Lt General S K Prashar, GOC (Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa area), presented the war widows from Maharashtra and Capt Pradeep Arya the awards. The Captain, who was on deputation to the Army during the combat, is now an Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, and is the only officer to have served both the ministry of finance and defence. A 2004-batch IRS officer, Capt Arya, who was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra on January 26, 2018, earned praise for his bravery in eliminating six terrorists at India’s border in Kashmir in 2017. On his journey, Capt Arya, who swapped his office desk in Mumbai to fight for his country, said, “I am a civilian but joined the armed forces through the Territorial Army entry, which allows me to serve the Army and don the uniform for at least two months each year. That said, it is not an easy job by any means. My wife and children are always anxious when I’m out for an operation. They see the jeep arriving to pick me up and me putting on a bulletproof vest and understand where I’m going.”