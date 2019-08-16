Committed to make Maharashtra drought-free, water surplus, says Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday once again pledged to make Maharashtra drought-free. At the Independ-ence Day address from the open lawns of Mantralaya in Mumbai, Fadnavis outlined the policy measures the government has decided to take to tackle the twin problems of drought and flood.

“The rainwater from Konkan that flows into the sea will be diverted to Godavari valley to address the water scarcity in Marathwada and north Maharas-htra. Similarly, Wainganga water will be channelised through a tunnel in Nalganga to address the water requirements of Vidarbha. The state government is committed to making Maharashtra drought-free and water surplus,” the chief minister said.

Expressing concerns over the state reeling under drought for the last four years, Fadnavis said: “We have decided to divert 167 TMC water from Konkan region to Godavari river basin… Through Nalganga project, a 489-km-long tunnel will be constructed to channelise water from Wainganga river that flows into Telangana to eastern and western Vidarbha regions.”

On floods in Sangli and Kolhapur districts in Western Maharashtra, the CM said: “The government has sought Rs 6,800-crore package from the Centre.” He also made special mention about the relentless efforts made by the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guards, NDRF and SDRF teams in the rescue and relief work in the flood-hit districts.

Looking at his government’s performance over the last five years, Fadnavis said: “An unprecedented Rs 1.5 lakh crore investment has been made in the agriculture sector. At least Rs 50,000 crore have been deposited in the bank accounts of farmers under various government subsidies and agriculture schemes.”