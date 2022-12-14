73-year-old man calls Tata Motors ‘customer care’ number, loses Rs 4.06 lakh

A 73-year-old man from Mumbai looking for the customer care number of Tata Motors ended up losing Rs 4.06 lakh to cyber frauds after he dialled a fake number put up on the internet by the conmen.

An FIR was registered with the Gamdevi police station on Tuesday. The complainant told the police that he and his wife’s only source of income is his pension. A year ago, he had downloaded a free mobile application of the Tata Motors. On November 10, he received a phone call from a person who said he was calling from Tata Motors and informed him that his app subscription has ended and he will have to pay Rs 3,528 for the subscription. The complainant said he took the subscription but the application is not working.

On Tuesday, he searched on Google for the customer care number of Tata Motors. The complainant was unaware that many cyber-fraudsters over the past few years have been uploading their own numbers as that of customer care numbers of online shopping portals, banks and other services like couriers, wine shops, cake or sweet shops, restaurants, tourism etc.

The complainant ended up calling up a fraudulent number of Tata Motors where the fraudster impersonated as an executive of Tata Motors and made him download and install the Anydesk application, a third-party application which allows another person to mirror a target’s mobile phone. The fraudster then asked him to share his credit card details on the phone to make a small payment to resolve the issue.

The complainant was unaware that the fraudster was able to see the credit card details while he was making the payment. The fraudster then used the details to generate monetary transactions and transferred a total of Rs 4.06 lakh in six transactions.

The septuagenarian was shocked to see alert messages sent to him by his bank about the money being transferred out of his account. He rushed to the bank and later to the police station.