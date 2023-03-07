scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Advertisement

73 motorists caught driving under influence of alcohol in Mumbai

The police believe that the rise in numbers is also due to the police not using breathalysers in the last one year.

An officer said that among the 73 cases were 65 two-wheeler riders and eight four-wheeler drivers. (file)

The Mumbai Traffic Police Tuesday conducted a special drive to catch violators during Holi and found 73 motorists driving under the influence of alcohol. Last year, in a similar drive, 36 persons were booked.

The police believe that the rise in numbers is also due to the police not using breathalysers in the last one year.

An officer said that among the 73 cases were 65 two-wheeler riders and eight four-wheeler drivers. An officer said that they had posted personnel at over 100 strategically-located check posts in the city to crack down on drunken driving and other traffic violations from Monday to Tuesday 6 pm.

An officer said that in 2020, although the Holi celebrations were low key due to the Covid-19 scare, the police had caught over 4,600 traffic offenders, including 336 for drunk driving.

Also Read
Why Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray are raising a hue and cry over cent...
Former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator booked by Maha ACB in disproportionate ...
Mumbai News Live Updates: Hailstorms flatten crops in parts of north Maha...
Biker acquitted as police fails to prove Twitter photo as electronic evid...

The police officers said that in 2021, due to the lockdown, the special drive was not carried out.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 22:00 IST
Next Story

Survey finds 83% women look to buy properties priced above Rs 45 lakh

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close