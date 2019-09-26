715 employees from Parel workshop to be absorbed in Matunga unit: CR

THE CENTRAL Railway (CR) said on Wednesday that none of the 715 employees at the about-to-be-shut Parel workshop would be transferred out of the city limits. Instead, they would be absorbed in CR’s Matunga workshop.

Advertising

The Indian Express had reported the planned mass transfer to the repair wagon shop at Badnera in Amravati district as a prelude to closing down the workshop.

When contacted, CR chief PRO Shivaji Sutar said on Wednesday: “Only vacant posts would be transferred (to Badnera) but not employees.” However, the September 23 circular accessed by The Indian Express does not say only vacant posts would be transferred. It clearly stated that 715 employees of the Parel workshop would be transferred to Badnera for a year.

Sutar also said that not a single employee working in Parel will be transferred outside the city. “When the Parel workshop shuts down, existing employees will be accommodated in the Matunga workshop,” he added.

Advertising

The CR statement came after union leaders and employees at Parel workshop protested.

The CR is planning to shut its 139-year-old workshop in Parel to build a terminus for long distance trains. More than 4,000 employees are currently working at the workshop.