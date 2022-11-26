scorecardresearch
71-year-old man alleges he was deserted thrice by sons, defrauded

Following this, a case of cheating and forgery has been lodged against the three sons and a daughter-in-law under the Indian Penal Code and the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

In his complaint, Kori said that his sons and a daughter-in-law forced him to sell the plot in his native place and then refused to take care of him. (Representational/File)

A 71-year-old man has filed complaint with Bhandup police, alleging that his three sons deserted him thrice, made him sell his property and fraudulently took away his savings.

Kori, who lost his wife in 2012, has told police that he had been staying at Sonapur in Bhandup for over 30 years in a house he had purchased from the earnings he made as a scrap collector. He also built a house at his ancestral land in Uttar Pradesh and bought a plot in his native place.

He claimed that while his eldest son Bajrang lives in his house in Uttar Pradesh, the other two — Rajkumar and Rambhajan — stay together in Titwala town in the state.

In his complaint, Kori said that his sons and a daughter-in-law forced him to sell the plot in his native place and then refused to take care of him.

Kori claimed that in 2014, he had allowed Bajrang and his wife to stay with him in his house in UP. But after six years, Bajrang forced him to leave, he claimed.

Following this, Rajkumar and Rambhajan took Kori to their house in Titwala in 2021. Kori claimed that initially he was treated well but then his sons started demanding money to buy a house. Kori claimed he gave them Rs 19 lakh for this purpose.

However, a few months later, when the two brothers allegedly started denying him food and manhandling him, Kori started living in a temple.

In February 2022, Rajkumar, Rambhajan and their wives brought him back to the Titwala house. “I had pain in my leg and doctors said that it needs to be operated on… they promised that they will help me with the operation. Once we returned, they started insisting that I should sell my land in UP,” Kori said in his statement.

The two brothers promised that they would use the money to get him operated upon. In May, Kori sold his land and gave Rs 25 lakh each to the brothers.

“I deposited some of the money in my bank account too. But later, they refused to help me with the operation and instead, Rambhajan and his wife forged my signature and transferred Rs 16.47 lakh to the latter’s account,” Kori said in his statement to the police.

Following this, the sons deserted him again and Kori approached the police last month. Assistant Inspector Kishor Medhe of Bhandup police station said, “A team recently went to Titwala but could not find the accused. We shall soon go to UP to arrest them.”

