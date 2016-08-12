Follow Us:
70-yr-old knocked down by bus in Mulund, killed

Mangala Rane was on her way home after a morning walk when the bus collided into her from behind at Navghar junction.

| Mumbai | Published: August 12, 2016 1:52:50 am
A 70-year-old woman was killed allegedly after a school bus knocked her down in Mulund on Thursday at 7.30 am.

“For the past six years, this had been Rane’s routine. On Thursday, the driver, Benjamin Nadar, knocked her down, killing her on the spot,” said an officer with the Navghar police.

Nadar (31) had been working at the private school whose bus he was driving since February.

“The driver was arrested on charges of culpable homicide and rash driving. He was produced in a Mulund court and granted bail,” the officer said.

