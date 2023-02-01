scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
70-year-old woman robbed at gunpoint inside her home in Dadar

The police said the woman was alone at home when the driver's accomplice, identified as Kisan alias Krishna Ramchandra Bhuwad, rang the doorbell. (Express Photo)
The Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly robbing a 70-year-old woman at gunpoint inside her house in Dadar. Police said one of the accused worked as a driver for the woman. The incident took place at around 4.45 pm on Monday.

The police said the woman was alone at home when the driver’s accomplice, identified as Kisan alias Krishna Ramchandra Bhuwad, rang the doorbell.

“Her driver Santosh Kadav was aware that she would not open the door on seeing an unknown person, so he had instructed Bhuwad to take the name of a member who stays in the society and say that he had sent sweets for her,” an officer said.

As soon as she opened the door, Bhuwad allegedly threatened her at gunpoint and tied her hands and legs to a chair in the kitchen. “He then escaped with cash and valuables worth Rs 10-12 lakh,” the officer said.

The incident came to light after the woman’s family members reached her place. Both accused were arrested on Tuesday and produced in court.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 00:50 IST
