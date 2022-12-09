70-year-old man found guilty of fraud; gets 2 yrs in jail, fined Rs 1 lakh

IN A rare decision under the special law made in the state for the protection of depositors, a 70-year-old man was found guilty under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act, 1999, 19 years after a case was filed.

The man, and his company, booked for cheating investors of over Rs 70 lakh, were also found guilty under sections of cheating and criminal breach of trust under the Indian Penal Code.

He was sentenced to two years in jail and was directed to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh, apart from the recovery directed to be made to investors from his attached properties by a competent authority. The sentence was suspended by the court granting the man time to file an appeal.

In 1998, a complaint was filed against Suresh Shetty and his company, Om Sai Capital Leasing & Finance Pvt Ltd with allegations that he had promised 2 per cent interest on investment, based on which the complainant had invested Rs 3 lakh for six months.

The complainant alleged that he was issued cash certificates, but the date of maturity was not mentioned. The complainant claimed that his money was not returned with Shetty initially claiming that the company is short on funds and subsequently avoiding him. The complainant then approached the police.

A similar complaint was also filed in 2003 by another investor.

The accused through their lawyer had claimed that since the offence related to allegations made in 1998, he cannot be tried under the MPID Act, 1999, with retrospective effect. He also claimed that he had repaid the investors.

Special Judge M G Deshpande found Shetty and his company guilty of dishonestly inducing investors by offering a high-interest rate and not repaying the amount or the assured interest. The court said that investors had relied on fake promises of the accused and tried to recover their hard-earned money and lifelong savings.

The court said that the MPID Act was enacted for action against establishments grabbing money received as deposits from the public, ‘mostly middle-class and poor’ on the promise of unprecedented returns. The court considered Shetty’s old age and health ailments while deciding on the sentence.

“It is a fact that Suresh Shetty (A2) is very old, aged 70 years and ailing. He always needs the help of someone to attend court. He has already learnt a lesson from his conduct. A harsh sentence will be of no use, as the object of the MPID Act is to protect the interest of depositors of financial establishments. If the individual depositors get amounts as per their claims, that will amount safeguarding their interest in view of the object of the MPID Act. However, the way in which such schemes deprive the bonafide investors by cheating and committing criminal breach of trust, a sentence has to be imposed on the accused; so that it will convey the appropriate message to such schemes,” the court said.

Shetty’s wife, who was also booked in the case, had been discharged and cleared of all charges earlier.