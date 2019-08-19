Mumbai: 70-year-old held for cheating man of Rs 28,000

A 70-year-old employment agent was arrested for allegedly cheating an air conditioning technician of Rs 28,000 under the pretext of securing a job for the latter in Oman.

According to police, the complainant, Ashishkumar Prasad (20), from Santacruz west, had responded to an advertisement he received through a text in June, stating that there were vacancies in Oman for air conditioning technicians.

Police said he spoke to the accused, Mohammad Hanif Khan, who claimed to be the proprietor of R K Enterprises. Khan allegedly claimed he would get an Oman visa and flight ticket for Prasad, and asked him to transfer Rs 28,000 to his bank account, which Khan did. However, when Prasad went to the airport last month to board his flight, airlines officials informed him that his ticket was fake.