70-year-old joins dating app to find love, gets scammed instead

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Dombivali’s Vishnu Nagar Police registered an FIR after a 70-year-old man alleged that he was duped of Rs 18.22 lakh on a dating app. The matter came to light on July 22 when the complainant, Sanjay Pandit, approached the police, alleging a dating app scam.
“The complainant said that he had met a woman on an online dating app and she demanded money from him,” the police said.
The complainant told the police that he had downloaded the dating app ‘Tagged’ in March and found a woman who introduced herself as Nimisha Alwa.
“On March 11, the complainant connected with Nimisha Alwa. They both then eventually developed a friendship,” the cop said.
After chatting with him for a while, Nimisha Alwa started asking the 70-year-old for money, claiming she was a victim of domestic abuse.
“Throughout their conversation, Alwa had claimed that she’s in an abusive relationship with her husband and she needs financial assistance. The complainant then paid her money,” the officer further said.
On March 28, however, his life turned upside down when he received a call from a man claiming to be ACP Tejas of Bengaluru Police.
“He [man claiming to be one ACP Tejas] told the complainant that Nimisha Alwa and her husband had registered an FIR against him, and called him for questioning.”
To settle the matter, Pandit paid some money to ACP Tejas. “In two months, he paid Rs 18.22 lakhs to Alwa and the ACP. He approached us late as he was scared,” the police said.
The police have registered an FIR and are yet to make any arrests in this matter. An investigation is underway.
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