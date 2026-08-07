70-year-old joins dating app to find love, gets scammed instead

70-year-old Pandit paid money to the girl he met on the dating app and also to an ACP (Image generated using Gemini)

Dombivali’s Vishnu Nagar Police registered an FIR after a 70-year-old man alleged that he was duped of Rs 18.22 lakh on a dating app. The matter came to light on July 22 when the complainant, Sanjay Pandit, approached the police, alleging a dating app scam.

“The complainant said that he had met a woman on an online dating app and she demanded money from him,” the police said.

The complainant told the police that he had downloaded the dating app ‘Tagged’ in March and found a woman who introduced herself as Nimisha Alwa.

“On March 11, the complainant connected with Nimisha Alwa. They both then eventually developed a friendship,” the cop said.