70% work on Phase 1 of Metro Line 5 complete, says MMRDA

Work on Phase 1 of the upcoming 24.5-km-long Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro Line 5 is 70 per cent complete, MMRDA officials said on Friday.

The Phase 1 of the elevated Metro, from Thane to Bhiwandi, is 12.7 km long and is set to ease passenger commute on the stretch that witnesses heavy vehicular traffic.

Of the 12.7 km stretch, a 550-m area passes through the Kasheli creek. Officials said that 50 per cent of the work above the water body has been completed. “Segment box girders method is being used on the water body… 13 spans will be raised. As of now, seven spans – of 42 m each – have been raised,” said an official.

MMRDA Commissioner S V R Srinivas said, “Phase 1 of Metro Line 5 will see a rail overbridge at Anjurphata, for which steel span girder needs to be launched. Work on the girder launch will begin soon.”

Phase 1 of the project is scheduled to be completed in December 2024. Phase 2 – from Bhiwandi to Kalyan – work on which is likely to begin next year, has a deadline of December 2025.

The Metro Line 4, from Wadala to Kasarwadavli, will be integrated with Metro Line 5 Phase 1 at Kapurbawdi station. Metro Line 5, worth Rs 8,417 crore, is set to carry 3.03 lakh passengers every day by 2031, said officials.

Meanwhile, the MMRDA will construct a central depot at Kasheli for Metro 5 and 5A, for which land acquisition and tendering process has been undertaken, said officials.