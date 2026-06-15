70 redevelopment pacts signed in Mumbai in Q1 2026 as projects grow larger

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Mumbai’s redevelopment boom gathered pace in the first quarter of 2026, with cooperative housing societies signing 70 redevelopment agreements covering 52 acres, reflecting a shift from fragmented building-level projects to larger, cluster-based neighbourhood redevelopments, according to a report by property consultant Knight Frank India.
The latest additions have taken the total number of ongoing society redevelopment projects in the city to 1,094 since 2020, spanning 432 acres and steadily replacing ageing low-rise structures with high-rise developments.
The report noted a significant increase in project scale. While the average redevelopment plot measured around 1,850 sq m in 2025, the figure has risen to nearly 3,000 sq m this year. More than half of the projects signed in the first quarter involve plots exceeding 10,000 sq m.
Industry experts attributed the trend to amendments in the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034 and the state’s self-redevelopment policy, which have encouraged larger redevelopment schemes.
Redevelopment activity in the January-March quarter alone accounted for over 30 per cent of all projects signed in 2025. The surge has also influenced the city’s housing rental market, with redevelopment-linked displacement contributing nearly 8 per cent of Mumbai’s rental demand by March 2026.
The figures cover only private cooperative housing society redevelopments and exclude large-scale projects undertaken by agencies such as MHADA and other government bodies.
According to the report, the 1,094 ongoing projects have the potential to add nearly 59,000 homes to Mumbai’s housing stock by 2031, with an estimated market value of Rs 1.5 lakh crore. They are also expected to generate about Rs 9,115 crore in stamp duty revenue.
Redevelopment activity remains heavily concentrated in the western suburbs, which account for 773 projects, followed by central Mumbai with 216. Borivali leads the city with 220 redevelopment projects, ahead of Andheri (115) and Bandra (75).
However, Knight Frank cautioned that the sector faces growing financial pressures.
“The society redevelopment ecosystem has, however, reached a critical stage where the intense greed of society members for hard bargains and developers’ desperation to oblige has pushed many such projects beyond feasibility limits, especially when the markets are clearly giving signs of a slowdown,” warned Gulam Zia, senior executive director at Knight Frank India.
Much of this new housing inventory recently constructed in Mumbai lies unsold, with reports pointing to lack of affordability as the main reason. In the MMR, the unsold inventory currently rests at 2,88,850 homes, noted a recent report by Liases Foras, a real estate research company.
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