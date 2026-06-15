70 redevelopment pacts signed in Mumbai in Q1 2026 as projects grow larger

Mumbai’s redevelopment boom gathered pace in the first quarter of 2026, with cooperative housing societies signing 70 redevelopment agreements covering 52 acres, reflecting a shift from fragmented building-level projects to larger, cluster-based neighbourhood redevelopments, according to a report by property consultant Knight Frank India.

The latest additions have taken the total number of ongoing society redevelopment projects in the city to 1,094 since 2020, spanning 432 acres and steadily replacing ageing low-rise structures with high-rise developments.

The report noted a significant increase in project scale. While the average redevelopment plot measured around 1,850 sq m in 2025, the figure has risen to nearly 3,000 sq m this year. More than half of the projects signed in the first quarter involve plots exceeding 10,000 sq m.