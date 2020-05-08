70 positive: BBD chawls in Worli, N M Joshi Marg sealed for a week

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, who is also the corporator from Worli, said in a video message that the BDD chawls will be sealed for a week. (Representational Photo) Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, who is also the corporator from Worli, said in a video message that the BDD chawls will be sealed for a week. (Representational Photo)

After Worli Koliwada and Jijamata Nagar, now BDD chawls at Worli and N M Joshi Marg in G South Ward were on Thursday sealed for the next seven days to implement a strict lockdown protocol.

With about 70 cases of COVID-19, the BDD chawls in Worli and N M Joshi Marg have now emerged as new hotspots. The decision to seal the chawls was taken as BMC was finding it difficult to implement social distancing norms with most residents frequently stepping out for one reason or the other, said officials.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, who is also the corporator from Worli, said in a video message that the BDD chawls will be sealed for a week.

“It has been observed that despite these areas reporting a high number of cases, people are not taking social distancing norms seriously. A large number of people are always out on the roads… Many times BMC and police personnel have visited the area and made announcements urging them to stay at home. However, people still come out. I have written to the police to implement strict lockdown by sealing the entrance of these chawls,” Pednekar added.

Across G South Ward, which has reported about 900 cases, BMC has decided to seal areas where large number of cases have been found.

BDD chawls poses a challenge for the BMC as these three-storey old buildings, with 180 sq ft rooms, have a common passage and toilets on each floor. Also, with large families staying in small houses, it is difficult for them to stay at home.

Officials said that so far, 350 infected people have been cured and 50 have died from the ward. BMC officials said that cases in hotspots of Worli Koliwada and Jijamata Nagar have seen a decline since the last few days with strict enforcement of the lockdown. “Nearly 9,600 people live in about 120 BDD chawls in these two hotspots. Seven roads lead to these BDD chawls and all will be shut,” said an official.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner (G South) Sharad Ughade was not available for comment.

