Mumbai: 7-year-old among two dead as car mows down pedestrians, bikes

Two people died and six others were injured after an overspeeding car mowed down several people and two two-wheelers before ramming into a parked school bus, in Kamothe area on Sunday night, said police.

Advertising

Sources said the 75-year-old driver, who was also injured in the accident, was booked for driving negligently. Two of the six injured are in critical condition.

“The car was at such a high speed, it completely mowed down at least two two-wheelers before ramming into a parked school bus,” a Kamothe police officer said.

The accused, Harbinder Singh Mathroo — a resident of sector 6 — fled the spot, only to admit himself in a Panvel hospital, where police found him, sources said.

Advertising

“He told us that the vehicle, a new model, accelerated too soon for him to control it and then it got stuck at the automatic gear level. He had just exited his house when the incident occurred. We are awaiting test results to ascertain if he was inebriated,” said a senior officer of Kamothe police.

The car first rammed into a two-wheeler near a residential society, injuring Prashant Mane (38). Mane’s cousin Mahesh Deokar, who lived with him, said he was returning home when the accident occurred. “He runs a jewellery store in the area… He has been shifted to Karad and is stable, although he suffered compound fractures and his two-wheeler is destroyed,” said Mahesh.

According to police, eyewitnesses accounts said the car then gathered speed and rammed into another two-wheeler before mowing down several pedestrians, killing 7-year-old Sarthak Chopade and 30-year-old Vaibhav Gurav.

“Sarthak was with his mother Sadhana, who is severely injured. He suffered head injuries and was declared brought dead,” an officer said.

Gurav, a resident of Jain Park who was on the second two-wheeler, was also declared brought dead, police said.

“After mowing down two vehicles, the car tried to go off the road, injuring four others including Shifa Sarang (16), Atish Patil (28) and Shraddha Jadhav (30). The three are admitted in the hospital and are stable,” the officer said.

Shifa’s father, Jaleel Sarang, said, “Our daughter was returning home when we got a call from her phone, saying she had met with an accident… She has suffered a cranial fracture as well as nose and eye injuries. We want to see the culprit punished.”

Kamothe police said they are monitoring Mathroo’s condition and will arrest him once he is discharged. According to doctors, the 75-year-old suffered cranial injuries and is in trauma.