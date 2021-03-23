7 test positive outside Dadar station

The civic body has set a target of testing 47,800 people daily at these places. (Source PTI)

Seven people tested positive at Senapati Bapat Marg outside Dadar Station on Monday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday began random Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) at crowded places like malls, railway stations, state transport bus depots, tourist places and markets.

As per officials from the G/North ward (Dadar, Dharavi and Mahim), 68 people including hawkers and those without masks outside the station were randomly tested. Of who seven tested positive and were shifted to the nearby quarantine facilities.

The civic body has set a target of testing 47,800 people daily at these places.

In a circular issued on Saturday, while visitors at malls will have to pay charges themselves for the tests, in other places, the BMC will conduct free tests.

Officials said a refusal to test will attract action under the Epidemic Act, 1897. A test will cost Rs 250.