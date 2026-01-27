7 injured as cylinder blast triggers fire in Mumbai’s Malad

Civic officials in Mumbai said the blast occurred in Malad around 9.25 am, after which the main valve of the cylinder caught fire. (Express Photo)

Seven people were injured in a fire that broke out at Malad in Mumbai’s western suburbs Tuesday morning following a cylinder blast.

Officials said the injured are currently undergoing treatment for their burns at a hospital and their condition is being monitored. They are yet to be identified.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) and the disaster cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the cylinder exploded in a hutment at the Malvani chawl, following which the blaze spread quickly.

Civic officials said the blast occurred around 9.25 am, after which the main valve of the cylinder caught fire along with the gas stove, cylinders and a mattress. Before long, the entire hutment was on fire. Local residents managed to bring the fire under control within 15 minutes.