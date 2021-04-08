7 held for Dhule violence that led to firing and murder

The violence began when the police arrested three men, including two brothers, for sexually harassing a minor girl on March 30.

The Dhule police crime branch arrested a total of seven men, including four on Thursday, who were allegedly part of a mob that attacked Dondaicha police station on March 31 and escaped with two men accused of sexually harassing a minor girl.

The police had opened fire, injuring two men, and when the duo was taken to hospital for treatment another clash broke out between locals and one person was killed.

Chinmay Pandit, Superintendent of Dhule Police, confirmed the development, adding, “The situation now is completely peaceful. We arrested three men for murder and four for pelting stones at the police station.”

The violence began when the police arrested three men, including two brothers, for sexually harassing a minor girl on March 30.

That night, in retaliation, over 75 people gathered outside the Dondaicha police station and started hurling stones at the police, injuring five personnel. The mob took away two accused, who are still untraceable.

The two men who were injured during the firing are said to be out of danger and recuperating in hospital. However, when the duo was taken to a civil hospital, another clash took place between the mob and local residents in support of the victim. One person, identified as Shahbaz Shah, (50) died in the clash.

Shah suffered a head injury after being kicked, punched and assaulted with bamboo sticks. The senior inspector and a sub-inspector of Dondaicha police station were transferred to the control room after the incident and case was handed over to the crime branch.

Police inspector Shivaji Budhwant of the local crime branch said, “On April 3 we arrested Harshal Choudhary, 25, Harish Koli, 24, and Bhushan Chavan, 27 in the murder case. More accused are wanted. All accused were in police custody and sent to jail on April 7. On Thursday we arrested four accused for stone pelting. We will produce them in a magistrate court on Friday.”