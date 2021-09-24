Mumbai: 7-ft-long crocodile rescued from Suraj Water Park

A SEVEN-FEET-LONG Marsh Crocodile was rescued from the premises of Suraj Water Park in Thane on Thursday.

The reptile was spotted by the park’s staff at 5 am on Thursday and soon after the authorities got in touch with NGO Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) helpline and the forest department.

A seven-member team rescued the animal.

It was taken to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park where it was examined by park veterinary surgeon Dr Shailesh Pethe and was later released to its natural habitat of Tulsi lake after tagging.

The RAWW team will survey and study the area of rescue and examination to understand the route and reason of displacement.