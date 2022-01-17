Seven arrested for alleged attack on policemen, two animal rights activists

THE MUMBAI Police on Sunday arrested seven people who had allegedly attacked police personnel and two animal rights activists in the Kurla area on Sunday morning.

The activists had a tip-off about cow meat was being ferried to the area and they were discussing it with the police personnel when the incident took place.

According to the FIR, two animal rights activists, Ashish Barik and Pratik Nanavare, from Dhyan Foundation informed the police that a truck containing beef was going to the Kasaiwada area of Kurla (east).

The two activists were hit with sticks and rods. When two police personnel accompanying them tried to intervene, they too were attacked by the mob.

Following the incident, Barik was taken to the Sion hospital for treatment.

DCP (zone VI) K Upadhyay said, “Based on the complaint, we have registered an offence on charges of attempt to murder, preventing a government service from performing his duty among other charges. Seven people have been arrested in the case. Investigations are on in the case.”