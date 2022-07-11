7/11 Mumbai train blasts case: ‘Overburdened’ Bombay HC adjourns hearing on death confirmation pleas

The Bombay High Court Monday adjourned the hearing on pleas seeking confirmation of death sentences of five convicts in the 7/11 serial blasts in local trains as the bench assigned to hear the matter being overburdened with the work.

Sixteen years ago, a series of bombs had ripped across seven western suburban coaches killing 189 commuters and injuring 824 on July 11, 2006.

After a trial of over eight years, a special court under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA) in October, 2015 had awarded death penalty to five accused and life terms to seven others.

Thereafter, the Maharashtra government approached the High Court seeking the confirmation of death row granted to the five convicts and the said convicts also filed appeals challenging their convictions.

On Monday, special counsel and senior advocate Raja Thakare told a bench of Justice R D Dhanuka and Justice M G Sewlikar that the hearing on confirmation pleas would take at least five to six months as there were 92 prosecution witnesses and over 50 defence witnesses and evidence ran over 169 volumes and judgments of death sentence went into nearly 2,000 pages.

The bench, which had been assigned to hear the pleas, then asked advocate Aditya Mehta, lawyer for one of the convicts who had filed an appeal, to approach Chief Justice Dipankar Datta seeking assignment of another bench, as the current bench was overburdened.

Senior advocate Thakare responded that the confirmation pleas earlier came up before three benches, including former judges Justices Naresh Patil, B P Dharmadhikari and S S Jadhav and while all heard the pleas but could not complete the same since the judges were due to retire.

The lawyers informed the bench led by Justice Dhanuka that they had already approached for assignment of special bench and that is how the present bench was assigned.

“Yes, but we are already overloaded. I will simply place this matter for hearing in August for directions and final hearing.” Justice Dhanuka said.

The remarks came on the same day Justice Anil K Menon of the Bombay High court is retiring due to superannuation, leaving the total strength of the Bombay High Court to 54 judges.

Justice Menon is sixth judge of the Bombay HC to retire this year and five more judges are due for superannuation in the next few months.

As appointments of 10 lawyers as judges of the Bombay High Court are due for clearance from the central government, the Bombay High Court, which has a principal seat in Mumbai and benches in Aurangabad, Nagpur and Goa, will function with 54 judges from Tuesday, which includes 46 permanent judges and nine additional judges.

However, the sanctioned strength of the court is 94 and it is the second largest in the country after Allahabad High Court.

However, due to the upcoming retirements the strength is likely to come down if the appointments recommended by Supreme Court (SC) collegium are not made by the central government

Chief Justice Dipankar Datta, who presided over a ceremonial bench with Justice Menon on his last day, on Monday referred to the issue of overburdened judges of the Bombay High Court and remarked, “All I can say is, he (Justice Menon) is leaving us in difficult times…”

Recently, two bar associations of lawyers practising before the Bombay High Court had written to Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju raising grievances about the non-clearance of names of the advocates recommended by the SC collegium for elevation as judges of the Bombay High Court.