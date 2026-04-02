68 lakh accounts under Ladki Bahin closed after failing to complete e-KYC

Following the scrutiny of these 24 lakh accounts, 20 lakh have found to be genuine while scrutiny for rest is pending.

The Maharashtra government has permanently closed 68 lakh out of the 2.43 crore bank accounts under the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme after they failed to complete the mandatory e-KYC process.

While the deadline to complete the process was March 31, it has now been extended to April 30, which might result in increase in the number of closed accounts.

After the end of the e-KYC scrutiny, the state now has only 1.75 crore active accounts under the scheme.

The e-KYC exercise was undertaken following complaints that male members were receiving benefits under the scheme or that some government employees had been registered as beneficiaries.

The process has received four extensions. The first was in November 2025, later December 2025, then till March 2026. Now, the deadline has been extended till April 30, 2026.