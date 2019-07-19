67-year-old jumps to death from 11th floor of hospital in Mumbai

A 67-year-old man allegedly jumped to his death from the eleventh floor of Bombay Hospital in south Mumbai on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Satish Khanna, a resident of Chembur, who was admitted to the hospital on July 15 due to hypertension and high blood pressure. He was to be discharged on Thursday.

According to police, Khanna jumped from the building at 3.30pm on Thursday. “He had been consulting a family doctor in the eastern suburbs. But his problem was not resolved and he admitted himself to Bombay Hospital,” said an officer.

“There was some issue with his insurance and his son had gone to talk to the respective officials. His wife had gone to meet a doctor to inquire about Khanna’s medication,” the officer added. In their absence, Khanna jumped from his room. He was declared dead on the spot and his body was sent to GT hospital for postmortem.

“We have recorded his son’s statement, who said Khanna could be depressed due to his illness,” said an officer. The Azad Maidan police have registered an accidental death report.