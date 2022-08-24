scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

67% Ganesh mandals in city get BMC nod so far

The number of applications received in 2022, the first year post-lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is less than that of 2019, according to figures from the civic body.

At a workshop in Navi Mumbai. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The BMC has received 2,619 applications from Ganesh mandals this year to put up pandals for the coming Ganesh festival of which the  civic body has already approved 67 per cent, or 1,770 pandals.  However the number of applications received in 2022, the first year post-lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is less than that of 2019, according to figures from the civic body.

Applications from Ganesh mandals went up by 13 per cent this year in comparison to 2020 — the first year of the pandemic, and by 4 per cent against 2021, the second year of the pandemic. Last year, BMC received 2,507 applications of which 2,048 were approved, and in 2020, it received 2,315 applications of which 1,912 were approved. In 2019, before the lockdown, BMC received 3,064 applications of which 2,615 were approved.

Naresh Dahibawkar, president of Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), said, “Ganesh festival will be celebrated on a larger scale this year, as it is the first post-pandemic year. In 2020 and 2021, there were a lot of restrictions.”

More from Mumbai

However, the number of applications is still lesser than that of 2019 as many mandals have reduced the scale of their celebrations due to lack of funds and donations. Dahibawkar said. “Small mandals have seen contributions from local community members dwindle. So they reduced the celebrations from 10 days to 1.5 days. In such cases, they decide against putting up pandals for 1.5 days and celebrate it locally within housing society compounds,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...Premium
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...Premium
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warnsPremium
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 01:04:59 am
Next Story

Horoscope Today, August 24, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

Premium
Explained: Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's Vizhinjam port

Explained: Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's Vizhinjam port

Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Premium
Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Pujara slams 90-ball 130, third hundred in Royal London One-Day Cup

Pujara slams 90-ball 130, third hundred in Royal London One-Day Cup

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement