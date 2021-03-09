65-yr-old dies after taking jab, postmortem report awaited

The police took his body to R N Cooper hospital for postmortem," a doctor said.

A 65-year-old man died after getting Covid-19 vaccination in Jogeshwari’s Millat hospital on Monday. While BMC reported it as a death associated with adverse effects following immunisation (AEFI), an expert committee will assess the case before confirming it as a vaccine-related fatality.

Civic officials said the man suffered from diabetes and hypertension. He got vaccinated at Millat hospital around 3 pm and collapsed at the centre. He was rushed to the hospital’s ICU but succumbed at 5 pm. “As per procedure, we handed over the body to Oshiwara police. The police took his body to R N Cooper hospital for postmortem,” a doctor said.

According to BMC, eight other minor AEFI cases were noted on Monday among over 40,000 vaccinations that took place across the city’s 67 centres.

The BMC, meanwhile, is considering extending Covid-19 vaccination timing till 9 pm or 10 pm in hospitals to cater to the huge demand from the public. From Tuesday, Mumbai will have 75 vaccination centres – up from 67.

On Monday, the state recorded 1.22 lakh immunisations, with Mumbai accounting for 33 per cent (40,502) of them. Of the 1.22 lakh, 90,249 were senior citizens and people aged above 45 with comorbidities, 20,582 healthcare and 11,927 frontline workers.

Every day, the state is managing to beat its previous day’s record with Mumbai vaccinating double its capacity. “We can vaccinate around 20,000 people right now, but we are vaccinating 150 to 200 per cent of our capacity. Every day, we are adding five to 10 centres to increase coverage in each ward,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani.

BMC has increased Internet speed from 10 to 100 mbps in its vaccination centres so that the server works faster and more people get vaccinated in one session. Kakani said once the rush settles down, the BMC health department will begin awareness drives in slums to encourage slum dwellers to get vaccinated. Currently, centres are mostly thronged by middle class and upper class sections of the society.

There are over 4 lakh Covishield and Covaxin doses lying with Mumbai, with last stock distributed on March 4. Hospitals have vaccine stock to last them four days. Peripheral hospitals and major medical colleges like KEM, Sion, Nair and Cooper, hospitals are also referring people who visit the OPD to get vaccinated from the hospital centres.

On Monday, five vaccination centres of BMC – Seven Hills as well as BKC, NESCO, Mulund and Dahisar jumbo centres – offered exclusive counters for women to get vaccinated to mark the International Women’s Day.

The state started new vaccination centres in primary health centres from Monday. Dr D N Patil, the state immunisation officer, said that in a week, Maharashtra has managed to increase its daily vaccinations five-fold. “We are immunising over a lakh people every day and this is set to increase as we scale up centres,” he added.

With Covid-19 cases resurging, the government has asked all districts to increase its vaccination numbers.