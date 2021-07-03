65-year-old woman found dead at south Mumbai home

As of now, robbery seems to be the motive since jewellery is missing from her residence, an officer said.

A 65-YEAR-OLD woman was found dead at her south Mumbai residence on Saturday. The victim, Rehana Siddiqui, resided alone at Diamond Cutter building at JJ Marg.

Police suspect that Siddiqui was strangulated on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. As of now, robbery seems to be the motive since jewellery is missing from her residence, an officer said.

In addition to her jewellery, two of her mobile phones are also missing. An officer said the victim’s daughter, a gym trainer, informed the police about the incident following which a murder and robbery case was registered against unidentified persons.