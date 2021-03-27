65-year-old man sentenced to life for raping daughter, minor granddaughter

A special court on Thursday sentenced a 65-year old to life imprisonment convicting him on charges of raping his daughter and minor granddaughter.

According to the prosecution, the man had raped his daughter in 2017 and threatened against informing anyone by saying that he will kill her kids. The incident was repeated again in the same year. Subsequently, her daughter too informed her about being sexually assaulted by him after which she approached the police.



The court found the man guilty under IPC section 376 (2) (rape) and sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.