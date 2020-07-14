6,497 fresh cases, 193 deaths in Maharashtra

Mumbai, meanwhile, registered 1,158 cases taking its total patient count to 94,146. With 47 deaths, the total death count in Mumbai stands at 5,335. (Representational) Mumbai, meanwhile, registered 1,158 cases taking its total patient count to 94,146. With 47 deaths, the total death count in Mumbai stands at 5,335. (Representational)

Maharashtra on Monday registered 6,497 new Covid-19 cases taking its total patient count to 2,60,924. With 193 deaths, the total fatalities in the state stand at 10,482. Mumbai, meanwhile, registered 1,158 cases taking its total patient count to 94,146. With 47 deaths, the total death count in Mumbai stands at 5,335.

The total active cases in the state now stand at 1,05,637. On Monday, 4,182 patients were discharged taking the total number of patients discharged so far to 1,44,507. The recovery rate in the state now is 55.38 per cent.

There were 193 deaths reported in the state of which 47 were in Mumbai, 59 in Thane district, six in Palghar, five in Raigad, 10 in Nashik, two in Ahmednagar, two in Dhule, eight in Jalgaon, 30 in Pune district, seven in Solapur, three in Sangli, three in Aurangabad, two in Latur, three in Osmanabad, two in Akola, one in Washim and one in Amaravati.

