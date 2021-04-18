Maharashtra: 64% voter turnout recorded in Pandharpur byelection

The voting took place from 7 am to 7 pm. The counting will be held on May 2.

Amid surge in Covid-19 cases across the state, the bypoll to the Pandharpur assembly constituency in Solapur district reported a provisional 64 per cent voter turnout on Saturday.

Officials from the Chief Electoral Officer’s office said the final figures of the voter turnout will arrive on Sunday.

In 2019, the assembly saw a 71.83 per cent voter turn, much higher compared to Saturday’s figures, possibly owing to the pandemic.

There are total 3,40,889 registered voters in the constituency. The voting took place from 7 am to 7 pm. The counting will be held on May 2.

The ruling NCP and the Opposition BJP are in a direct fight in the bypoll, which was necessitated by the death of NCP legislator Bharat Bhalke due to post-Covid complications in November last year.

While the NCP fielded Bhagirath, late MLA Bharat Bhalake’s son, the BJP fielded Samadhan Autade, who contested the 2019 assembly election as an Independent candidate.