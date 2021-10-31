Maharashtra: 63.33% voter turnout in Deglur bypoll

The by-election for the Deglur Assembly constituency in Nanded district reported approximately 63.33 per cent voter turnout on Saturday.

Officials from the Chief Electoral Officer’s office said that the final figures of the turnout will be available on Sunday. There are a total of 2,98,353 registered voters in the constituency. The voting took place from 7 am to 7 pm on Saturday and counting of votes will be held on November 2.

The ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP are in a direct fight in the bypoll, which was necessitated following the death of Congress legislator Raosaheb Antapurkar due to Covid-19 in April. While the Congress has fielded Jitesh, son of late

MLA Raosaheb Antapurkar, the BJP has nominated Subhash Sabne, a former Shiv Sena legislator who recently joined BJP ahead of the bypoll.

There are 12 candidates in the fray. Besides Jitesh Antapurkar and Sabne, the candidates in the fray are Uttam Ingole of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and Vivek Kerurkar of the Janata Dal (Secular) among others.



The bypoll saw senior leaders of Congress, NCP and BJP campaigning. Congress’ Ashok Chavan, PWD minister and guardian minister of Nanded, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Torat, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar and AICC secretary and party in-charge for Maharashtra H K Patil, among others. NCP leaders and ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde, Nawab Malik and Sena also leaders campaigned for the bypoll.

Further, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil and Union Minister of State for Railways campaigned.