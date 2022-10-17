62 lives saved by RPF personnel under Central Railway in nine months

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel under the Central Railway have saved 62 lives so far this year as part of its ‘Mission Jeevan Rakshak’, officials said.

According to a release issued by the Central Railway on Monday, as many as 24 of the incidents in question took place under the Mumbai Division, while 14 cases were reported in Nagpur Division, 12 in Pune Division, eight in Bhusaval Division and four in Solapur Division from January to September this year.

Alert RPF personnel have often stepped in to save the lives of passengers who were in danger while boarding or alighting running trains, officials said. At times, they have also intervened in cases of suicide attempts.

Besides keeping a close watch on the safety of passengers, RPF personnel deal with diverse security challenges including crime on railway properties, extremist violence, obstructions to train movement, rescue of missing children, seizure of narcotics on trains and railway premises, retrieval of passengers’ luggage and so on, the railway authority said.