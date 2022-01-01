Mumbai: 61-year-old stabs brother over property dispute, arrested

A 61-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his younger brother in Vikhroli on Thursday. The two were involved in a dispute over their parents’ property, police said.

The accused, identified as Vijaykant Salvi, is a former BEST employee while the victim Uttam (57) was unemployed.

Two years ago, their mother passed away and since then there has been a dispute between the two, police said.

“The two would often come to the police station and lodge false complaints against each other. Both of them have been booked under charges of molestation and assault in which they have complained against each other,” said an officer from Vikhroli police station.

On Thursday, the incident took place when two persons from a finance company came to meet Uttam. They were standing near his house at Kannamwar Nagar, when Vijaykant started stabbing Uttam from behind. “Uttam’s wife, who intervened to rescue him, also suffered injuries,” said an officer.

Even the accused sustained injuries on his hands.

When the accused went to Ambedkar Hospital to get medical aid, the Vikhroli police were informed. “Local residents also informed the control room that an incident of stabbing had taken place at Kannamwar Nagar. One team rushed Uttam to hospital who was declared dead on arrival, while another team went to Ambedkar Hospital to arrest the accused,” said an officer.

“Vijaykant claimed that before their mother passed away, she had left a Will behind in which she had given him the property, which Vjijaykant claims did not go well with Uttam. Uttam started lodging false complaints against him and the dispute began. And as he was angered by his gesture, he killed him by stabbing him more than eight times,” said an officer.

The accused has been booked for murder. He has been remanded in police custody.

“The knife used in the attack was also seized from the spot,” said an officer.