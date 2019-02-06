Toggle Menu
Thane: 61-year-old held for stalking, molestation

On Monday, when the victim was walking home, the man allegedly touched her inappropriately. “The victim hit him with a tiffinbox but he fled,” the officer said.

On Monday, when the victim was walking home, the man allegedly touched her inappropriately. "The victim hit him with a tiffinbox but he fled," the officer said.

A 61-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly molesting and stalking a woman.

The police said the accused, a resident of Thane, had been stalking the 58-year-old woman, who used to work as a domestic help, for several months. “The woman used to come to the area to work as a domestic help. The man used to follow her and taunt her, which made her quit her job at several houses,” said a police officer.

On Monday, when the victim was walking home, the man allegedly touched her inappropriately. “The victim hit him with a tiffinbox but he fled,” the officer said.

The man was arrested from his house on Tuesday morning, after the victim lodged an FIR.

