Mumbai: 602 booked, 400 held for violations

People line up to get the Covid-19 vaccine at the Civil Hospital in Thane on Sunday. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

Stepping up enforcement of Covid-19 restrictions, Mumbai Police on Saturday booked 602 people and arrested 400 of them. Another 195 people were served notices and seven were untraceable.

A total of 256 FIRs were registered on Saturday against 602 people. A maximum of 71 cases were against those not wearing a mask, another 71 for people gathering in public. Another 60 cases were against non-essential shops and 11 against hotels. The other FIRs were against people violating quarantine rules. DCP (Ops) Chaitanya S said, “We observed that people are not serious despite curfew orders. Hence we decided to step up enforcement against violators.”