600th Kisan Rail service flagged off

The Central Railway on Sunday ran its 600th Kisan Rail, a multi-commodity train, from Sangola in Maharashtra to Muzaffarpur in Bihar. The Kisan Rail has been operational since August 7, 2020, and has transported around 2.08 lakh tonnes of fruits and vegetables across India.

According to the Central Railways, the facility became popular among the farmers as it also carries relatively small quantities of produce brought by small, individual farmers.

Central Railway presently runs six Kisan Rails between Devlali in Maharashtra-Muzaffarpur in Bihar, Sangola, Maharashtra – Muzaffarpur, Sangola-Adarsh Nagar Delhi, Sangola-Shalimar in West Bengal, Raver, Maharashtra-Adarsh Nagar Delhi and Savda, Maharashtra-Adarsh Nagar Delhi.

The Sangola-Muzaffarpur route is the most popular route with 179 of the 600 trips being undertaken on this stretch.