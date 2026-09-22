60% of judicial posts vacant in Maharashtra, HC chief justice calls situation ‘glaring’

CJ Tripathi said he noticed the shortage while reviewing judicial infrastructure and cadre strength earlier this month.

Nearly 60 per cent of Maharashtra’s sanctioned judicial posts are vacant, with only 2,116 of the 5,195 positions filled, according to an affidavit filed by the state Law and Judiciary Department. Bombay High Court Chief Justice (CJ) Mahesh Chandra Tripathi has called the shortage “glaring” and called for urgent steps to fill the vacancies.

“So far as judicial officers in Maharashtra are concerned, on the administrative side, I have come across a very glaring situation in the State of Maharashtra with more than 50% vacancies. I have already constituted a committee so that we may pass this on to the Public Service Commission…,” CJ Tripathi orally observed on September 16 while hearing pleas concerning appointments to civil judge junior division and JMFC posts.