Nearly 60 per cent of Maharashtra’s sanctioned judicial posts are vacant, with only 2,116 of the 5,195 positions filled, according to an affidavit filed by the state Law and Judiciary Department. Bombay High Court Chief Justice (CJ) Mahesh Chandra Tripathi has called the shortage “glaring” and called for urgent steps to fill the vacancies.
“So far as judicial officers in Maharashtra are concerned, on the administrative side, I have come across a very glaring situation in the State of Maharashtra with more than 50% vacancies. I have already constituted a committee so that we may pass this on to the Public Service Commission…,” CJ Tripathi orally observed on September 16 while hearing pleas concerning appointments to civil judge junior division and JMFC posts.
CJ Tripathi said he noticed the shortage while reviewing judicial infrastructure and cadre strength earlier this month.
In 2014, Maharashtra had 1,909 sanctioned judicial posts, of which 1,643 were filled, giving a working strength of 86.07 per cent. The sanctioned strength doubled following circulars in 2024 and reached 5,196 posts in 2025; however, the working capacity was 2, 054, set at 39. 53%.
In 2026, even though the sanctioned strength was increased substantially to 5,195, only 2,116 posts were filled, taking the working strength to 40.73 per cent — a drop of more than 45 percentage points over 12 years.
The shortage comes as Maharashtra’s district, sessions and magistrate courts face a pendency of more than 61 lakh cases, according to the National Judicial Data Grid.
The affidavit was a response to an interim application in a PIL filed by activist Vihar Shivajirao Durve before a bench led by Justice Ajey S Gadkari, seeking directions for setting up fast-track courts to address the pendency of cases involving crimes against women and children.
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The state also faces a shortfall in functional fast-track courts. The chief justice questioned the proposal to create around 3,000 additional judicial posts, when thousands of existing positions remain vacant.
“On the other hand, as per a new report before the Supreme Court, around 3,000 posts are to be created in addition, whereas out of 5,000-odd posts, we have only nearly 2,500 judicial officers. Where is the justification to increase the number? And not only increase the number, we have to provide the infrastructure and other accessories also. That would be tremendously dependent upon state facilitation,” CJ Tripathi said.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More