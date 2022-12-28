6 members of village mandal booked for ‘social boycott’ of man, his kin

Six office-bearers of a village mandal near Borivali have been booked by Mumbai Police for allegedly imposing social boycott on a 61-year-old man and his family members after the latter refused to withdraw a case against three other villagers.

According to police, the complainant was sent a letter informing that he and his family have been boycotted for disobeying the village mandal, due to which the villagers passed a resolution ‘excommunicating’ them.

The case was registered on Sunday under sections 3, 4, 5 and 6 of Maharashtra Protection of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2016. But police are yet to arrest anyone in connection with the case.

The complainant in the case is a 61-year-old man, who has alleged that he and his family members were boycotted by the villagers after they refused to withdraw a case of molestation his daughter-in-law had filed against three other villagers.

In his statement to police, the senior citizen said the village mandal had organised a meeting at 11 pm on April 22, for which he and his family members were called. The chairman of the mandal, secretary, vice-president, deputy secretary, deputy treasurer and executive member were present at the meeting, he said. “The three persons who were booked in the molestation case (lodged by my daughter-in-law) were also there,” he added.

During the meeting, the three persons booked in the molestation case, along with office-bearers of the mandal, allegedly started pressuring the complainant and his family to withdraw the molestation case. The complainant’s family was allegedly threatened that they will have to face dire consequences if they didn’t withdraw the complaint.

On May 8, the complainant received a letter in which he was told that the village mandal and the villagers have passed a resolution against them. “A written order was given to me declaring that my family members and I will not be allowed to attend any ceremony that takes place in the village henceforth. There were false accusations that were leveled against me, claiming I had disrespected the village council and the villagers from time to time. I was also informed that the decision to excommunicate my family and I was passed by all votes in the meeting of the Gram Sabha that took place on May 7,” read the statement.

The senior citizen claimed that it was mentally disturbing to him and his family members as, after the “social boycott”, the villagers started treating them in “an inhuman way”. “There is a festival celebrated there in which a ‘palki’ (palanquin), along with villagers, visits every household in the village. On May 10, the festival was celebrated and the ‘palki’ that visited every household in the village did not stop in front of his house,” said a police officer.

The 61-year-old then filed a complaint at Borivali police station, following which a case was registered. The police said arrests will be made after they find substantial evidence against the office-bearers of the mandal.

Senior Inspector Ninad Sawant of Borivali police station said while no one has been arrested in the case, the accused have been served notice, asking them to appear before the police.