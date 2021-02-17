6 dead in Pune-Mumbai road mishap

The accident took place adjacent to the Expressway food mall near the Khopoli exit on a patch of the road with a downward gradient.

Six persons, including four from a family in Navi Mumbai, were killed and four others seriously injured when a container truck hit four vehicles on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway near Khopoli in Raigad district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

According to Raigad district police, the accident took place when the Mumbai-bound container truck rammed into two cars and two more heavy vehicles around 1 am.

The vehicles involved in the accident were badly damaged, police said. While the casualties were reported from two cars and the container truck, passengers of the two other heavy vehicles sustained minor injuries. The victims were rushed to a municipal hospital in Khopoli, where five people were declared dead on arrival. One more person succumbed to injuries later during the day, police said. Four more injured persons are being treated for their injuries.