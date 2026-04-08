6 arrested over sexual harassment of women employees of Nashik MNC

The Nashik city police arrested six persons on charges of mental and sexual harassment of women employees at a multi-national company. Police have registered nine FIRs in the matter which include charges of sexual harassment and hurting religious sentiments.

A senior officer said, “We have registered FIRs based on complaints we have received and so far not all the allegations have been proved. We will see what evidence is found following which further course of action will be decided.” The officer refused to provide details of the specific allegations saying that it was a sensitive matter.

Five of the accused, arrested on Tuesday, were produced in a local court on Wednesday and the court remanded them in police custody till April 10. One of the accused is already in judicial custody, said an official.