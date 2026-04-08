6 arrested over sexual harassment of women employees of Nashik MNC

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The Nashik city police arrested six persons on charges of mental and sexual harassment of women employees at a multi-national company. Police have registered nine FIRs in the matter which include charges of sexual harassment and hurting religious sentiments.
A senior officer said, “We have registered FIRs based on complaints we have received and so far not all the allegations have been proved. We will see what evidence is found following which further course of action will be decided.” The officer refused to provide details of the specific allegations saying that it was a sensitive matter.
Five of the accused, arrested on Tuesday, were produced in a local court on Wednesday and the court remanded them in police custody till April 10. One of the accused is already in judicial custody, said an official.
Based on instructions of Nashik City Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, the police have also established an Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by ACP (Crime) Sandeep Mitke to probe the cases.
The development follows the arrest of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat on rape and sexual exploitation charges by Nashik Police last month.
The police commissioner, meanwhile, has issued an appeal stating that if any woman has any complaint about molestation or sexual assault, she can send a message on WhatApp number 9923323311, or contact control room on 112. The identity of the complainant woman and institution will be kept confidential, he assured.
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