6.3 lakh under home isolation, death rate below 1%: BMC data

THE SPIKE in the number of Covid-positive cases in the city since February has been accompanied by the rise in the number of people in home quarantine. While there are 87,698 active cases in the city at present, 6.34 lakh citizens are in home quarantine. On February 10, the numbers stood at 61,043.

As 90 per cent of active cases are from gated societies and highrises in the second wave, officials said a large number of patients and their contacts, who are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, choose to follow home isolation as they have separate room and toilet to themselves.

The BMC said while 2.66 lakh positive cases were added since February 10, the death rate has been low at 0.03 per cent. In the past 70 days, 953 citizens died of Covid-19. “The death rate (between February 10 and April 20) has been 0.03 per cent (13 deaths per day on an average). Our Majhe Kutumb, Majhi Javabdaar Campaign, fine on people without masks and our healthcare mechanism helped us,” said Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. In comparison, the death rate in the state in the same time period is 0.51 per cent.

While the death rate for the period has been below 1 per cent, deaths have risen in absolute numbers. The daily death due to the virus has dropped to single digits since February this year. However, since April 14, the number of deaths has been between 43 and 58 daily.

Chahal added, “There are no pending death reports from Mumbai with the death committee.” Last year in April, when Mumbai accounted for 60 per cent of deaths in the state and the state’s death rate was above 6 per cent, a five-member committee was constituted to frame procedure and guidelines to analyse each Covid-19 death. A separate nine-member committee was set up for the city. The city has recorded 12,347 deaths so far.

As per the BMC data, as many as 79 per cent (69,219 cases) of the active Covid-19 cases in the city at present are asymptomatic, with no need for hospitalisation. The asymptomatic patients are either under home isolation or in quarantine facilities. The BMC said since February 10, the ratio between the asymptomatic and symptomatic cases has been stable, in the range of 80:20.

Two per cent of the active cases are critical, stated the data from the civic body.