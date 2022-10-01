5G will bring in big transformation in education, banking, health sectors: Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Saturday said that the 5G technology would usher in a major transformation in core sectors such as education, agriculture, banking, and health.

He was speaking at a municipal corporation-run school in Panvel in the Raigad district that was picked as a virtual classroom for the nationwide launch of the 5G network.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday inaugurated the 5G services in select cities at an event in Delhi.

As part of the launch, Savitribai Phule School in Panvel was connected with 5G, and Class VIII students of the school participated in the event along with CM Shinde.

Shedding his CM’s protocol, Shinde went inside a classroom and became a student himself as he sat on a bench along with the students and engaged in a freewheeling interaction with them.

While witnessing the technology revolution, Shinde said, “Today, even I have become a student like you. I feel immense joy to be part of the school. Along with you all, it is a great feeling to witness the technological revolution,” CM Shinde said.

The Chief Minister said, “Due to the 5G technology the internet speed will increase. Its maximum benefit will be in the field of education. Students can avail the technology for quality education.”

While asking the students to strive for excellence, Shinde said, “Make use of the high-speed internet for studies. Study well. Don’t use this for playing games or downloading movies only.”

He also thanked PM Modi on the occasion.

“The digitalisation will help in bridging the barrier. It brings the best quality education to the doorstep of each and every student. Technology has helped students access vast and diverse fields. It makes education more complete with smart classrooms,” Shinde said on the occasion.