scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

5G will bring in big transformation in education, banking, health sectors: Maharashtra CM

CM Shinde joins children at a Panvel school during the nationwide 5G launch, and asks them not to use the technology for playing games or downloading movies only.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches 5G services in India at the 6th India Mobile Congress, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Union Minister for Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union MoS for Communications Devusinh Chauhan are also seen. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Saturday said that the 5G technology would usher in a major transformation in core sectors such as education, agriculture, banking, and health.

He was speaking at a municipal corporation-run school in Panvel in the Raigad district that was picked as a virtual classroom for the nationwide launch of the 5G network.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday inaugurated the 5G services in select cities at an event in Delhi.

As part of the launch, Savitribai Phule School in Panvel was connected with 5G, and Class VIII students of the school participated in the event along with CM Shinde.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With ‘Atharva: The Origin’ starring MS Dhoni, Pratilipi Comic...Premium
With ‘Atharva: The Origin’ starring MS Dhoni, Pratilipi Comic...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...Premium
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companiesPremium
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companies

Shedding his CM’s protocol, Shinde went inside a classroom and became a student himself as he sat on a bench along with the students and engaged in a freewheeling interaction with them.

While witnessing the technology revolution, Shinde said, “Today, even I have become a student like you. I feel immense joy to be part of the school. Along with you all, it is a great feeling to witness the technological revolution,” CM Shinde said.

The Chief Minister said, “Due to the 5G technology the internet speed will increase. Its maximum benefit will be in the field of education. Students can avail the technology for quality education.”

Advertisement

While asking the students to strive for excellence, Shinde said, “Make use of the high-speed internet for studies. Study well. Don’t use this for playing games or downloading movies only.”

He also thanked PM Modi on the occasion.

More from Mumbai

“The digitalisation will help in bridging the barrier. It brings the best quality education to the doorstep of each and every student. Technology has helped students access vast and diverse fields. It makes education more complete with smart classrooms,” Shinde said on the occasion.

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 06:41:20 pm
Next Story

Vikram conveys ‘heartfelt’ thanks to Mani Ratnam, team for making Ponniyin Selvan. Watch

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 01: Latest News
Advertisement