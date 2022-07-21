scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

58% of Coastal Road Project complete: BMC

The project, consisting of a 2.07 km-tunnel, a road, and an interchange, aims to connect south Mumbai to the Worli end of the Worli-Bandra Sea Link through a high-speed corridor

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 21, 2022 3:09:23 am
The site of the coastal road project in Mumbai. (Express Photo/File)

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said that it has completed 58 percent work of the 10.58-km Mumbai Coastal Road Project running from Princess Street at Marine Drive to Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The Rs 12,721-crore Coastal Road is expected to be ready by November 2023.

The project, consisting of a 2.07 km-tunnel, a road, and an interchange, aims to connect south Mumbai to the Worli end of the Worli-Bandra Sea Link through a high-speed corridor. The BMC said the tunnel from Priyadarshini Park to Netaji Subhash Marg (Marine Drive) has already been completed, while 39 percent of work on the tunnel on the other side has also been completed.

Civic authorities also said that 97 percent of the reclamation work for the Coastal Road has been completed.. The road will extend the coast up to 100 metres into the sea. The BMC plans to reclaim a 111-hectare area in the Arabian Sea. Of this area, which is 12 times the Oval Maidan at Churchgate, the civic body has completed about 107 hectares so far.

The project began around 2018-end and reclamation and construction works were initiated at six sites — near Girgaum Chowpatty, Priyadarshini park at Nepean Sea Road, Bhulabhai Desai road-Breach Candy area, Haji Ali, Worli sea face, and near the south end of Bandra Worli sea link.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus testPremium
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus test
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...Premium
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...Premium
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...

The civic body said 70 percent of work off the sea wall has been completed as well. In the budget for 2022-23, the BMC allocated Rs 3,200 crore for the Coastal Road project and municipal commissioner I S Chahal said they were determined to complete 90 percent of the project by the end of the 2022-23 financial year.

In a first for the country, monopile foundation is being used instead of multiple foundations for the construction of the bridge and interchange, said the BMC.

This means that the coastal road is being built on 175 monopiles – each being a single column erected from bottom to top instead of a group pile wherein there are four pillars each.

More from Mumbai

Of the 175 monopiles to be constructed under the bridges, 70 have been built.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?
Explained

Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence
Opinion

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence

Premium
SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case
Editorial

SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?
Explained

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?

Premium
Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’

Premium
Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?
Explained

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth
Watch

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement