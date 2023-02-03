5,704 patients quit treatment mid-way at Asia’s biggest TB hospital in nine years

Despite continuous efforts by the city’s civic body, nearly 6,000 tuberculosis (TB) patients have quit treatment mid-way at the Sewri TB hospital — Asia’s biggest hospital for its treatment — in the past nine years, shows official data.

According to the hospital data, a total of 5,704 TB patients were discharged against medical advice (DAMA) from the Sewri TB hospital between 2013 and 2021.

This not only makes them vulnerable to developing drug-resistant TB — if they do not adhere to the TB regimen — but could also expose their close ones and others to the infection.

A total of 640, 729, 736, 656 and 511 TB patients took DAMA from the hospital in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017, respectively. In 2018, the number shot up to 853 — the highest since 2013 — and dropped to 570 in 2019.

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, as the hospital admission of TB patients plunged, the number of patients who took DAMA also dropped to 471 in 2020, however, slightly increased to 538 in 2021 along with a rise in admission following curbs in Covid-19 restrictions.

For simple drug-sensitive TB, the hospitalisation rate is less until the patient develops complications. However, for drug-resistant TB, when the regimen can stretch up to 24 months i.e. two years, the patients many times require hospitalisation for over a month. The patients have to stay alone in the hospital, which becomes a ‘trigger point’ and they end up taking DAMA.

Dr Namrata Kaur, medical superintendent of Sewri TB hospital, said the fear of abandonment also pushes them to opt for DAMA. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also has to trace back the patients with their registered addresses, to ensure that they continue with their medication.

For patients who come from other districts, the city TB officer informs the respective officers. “The patients sometimes migrate after discharge to another place, and tracking them back becomes an uphill task. Also, we also have to keep an eye on the health condition of their family members, whether they contract the infection from the patients,” said a volunteer under BMC’s TB eradication programme, which aims to eliminate the disease completely by 2025 under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Yojana.

Activists, meanwhile, outlined that the hospital needed to focus more on counselling the patients. The hospital has five psychiatrists out of the seven sanctioned posts, and five counsellors. “To meet the 2025 TB elimination goal, it is imperative that the patients complete their TB treatment course, which could be facilitated only with regular counselling,” said Ganesh Acharya, HIV-TB survivor and activist.

In fact in several instances, patients just abscond from the hospital. Between 2017 and 2021, a total of 439 patients absconded from the hospital, with 80 per cent of them being men.

The hospital staff also attributed the situation to the impact of medication on mental health of the patients. “Medicines, especially for drug-resistant TB, have serious implications on mental health of the patients, as they start hallucinating and doubting the doctors, too. Many get agitated, and opt for DAMA or just abscond,” said a staffer.