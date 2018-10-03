5,700 students light solar lamps together at IIT-Bombay, set Guinness record

Around 5,700 students from 120 schools in Mumbai Metropolitan Region set a Guinness record for lighting solar LED lamps simultaneously at IIT-Bombay on Tuesday. (Photo: Dilip Kagda) Around 5,700 students from 120 schools in Mumbai Metropolitan Region set a Guinness record for lighting solar LED lamps simultaneously at IIT-Bombay on Tuesday. (Photo: Dilip Kagda)

Over 5,000 students from 120 schools in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region entered Guinness World Records Tuesday for lighting the most number of solar LED lamps simultaneously.

The feat was achieved by students gathered at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, under its flagship Solar Urja Lamp (SoUL) project.

The institute, which is celebrating its diamond jubilee year, marked the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with a massive workshop on solar energy. Over 1.25 lakh students from 850 schools across the country participated in the ‘Solr Student Ambassador’ workshop where they learnt to build a solar LED lamp.

Of these, around 5,700 students lit their lamps at IIT Bombay campus to participate in the Guinness World Records. The event was awarded a certificate for “the most LED lights lit simultaneously was achieved by IIT Bombay and ministry of new and renewable energy” by adjudicating officer from Guinness World Records.

The previous record was achieved in 2016 when 1,590 participants were successful at achieving the record.

“The idea is to spread awareness among students about solar energy. These students are ambassadors now and will spread the word about renewable sources of energy,” said Chetan Singh Solanki, a professor from the Department of Energy Science and Engineering and the founder of SoUL.

State Education Minister Vinod Tawde said that the government will work towards incentivising students based on their carbon footprints.

Anil Kakodkar, former chairperson of the Atomic Energy Commission, said: “The students, who participated in the workshops today, have a responsibility to carry the message of solar energy, of keeping the earth protected and of making sure that the future generations have access to energy.” As part of SoUL, two years ago one million solar study lamps were distributed in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Odisha, covering 23 districts, 97 blocks and over 10,900 villages in 2016.

