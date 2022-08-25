scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

57-year-old woman donates bones and 5 other organs

Eighteen years after she pledged all her organs, her family honoured her wish by donating the heart, liver, kidneys, pancreas, corneas and bones.

The woman suffered irreversible brain damage as a result of extensive and rapid bleeding. The hospital's transplant coordinator then contacted the family.

In a rare case, the family of a 57-year old engineer from Virar agreed to donate her bones along with five other organs after she was declared brain dead in a city hospital. It is Mumbai’s first bone donation this year.

On August 22, the woman suffered a massive intracranial bleed and was rushed to Nanavati Hospital. She suffered irreversible brain damage as a result of extensive and rapid bleeding. The hospital’s transplant coordinator then contacted the family.

In 2004, the woman had pledged to donate all her organs if she suffered brain death in the future. Eighteen years after she pledged all her organs, her family honoured her wish by donating the heart, liver, kidneys, pancreas, corneas and bones.

Her bones were at the Novo Tissue Bank and Research Centre. Doctors claim that though bone donations can improve the quality of life of patients suffering from bone cancer, there is a lack of awareness about it. “Bone donation is a rare form of donation. In fact, every few centres in India are registered for bone transplants. It can be used in operated cancer or trauma patients for reconstruction procedures,” said a doctor from Nanavati Hospital.

At the hospital, two patients with end-stage organ failure underwent kidney and liver transplants recently. The kidney transplant was performed on a 43-year-old man who has been on dialysis for the past six years. A 68-year-old patient with decompensated liver disease and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, on the waitlist for over two years, received the liver.

The Jupiter Hospital received the heart. The second kidney and pancreas were transplanted into a patient at Global Hospital, Parel, while Bachooali Charitable Ophthalmic and ENT Hospital received corneas.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 09:08:03 pm
